Shreveport, Louisiana--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2022) - Pool School Videos is excited to launch the world's first tell-all online how-to pool maintenance videos taught by Mike Steele, a swimming pool expert with 34 years of hands-on experience. The series of 20 in-depth how-to pool school videos will reveal all of Mike's tips, tricks, and secrets. Individuals will learn how to never have a green pool again, how to identify swimming pool problems before they happen, how to save up to 40% on pool chemical expenses, and more! These pool care videos will teach pool owners all of the maintenance secrets to be able to properly take care of their pool and avoid costly damage.

Pool School Videos' unique learning experience will show individuals step-by-step detailed instructions. All of the pool videos are shot in high-definition and can be watched as often as they would like on any device. Pool owners will never miss out on any of the information, as they can pause, go back, and re-watch at their leisure. The company has even launched a private Facebook page that will allow individuals to ask Mike questions directly and get free updates on the videos.

"People have made a big investment in building or buying a home with a pool. The problem is that most people know very little about how to properly protect that investment. I'm thrilled to share what I've learned over the past 30+ years. I show all the things to look out for that could potentially damage the pool and pool equipment. With the cost of pool chemicals skyrocketing over the past year, it is getting very expensive to maintain a pool. I'm going to show you all the things that can be done to save as much money as possible. The information I'm sharing is not the kind of stuff you'll find on YouTube. I'm sharing everyday, real-world things that cause problems, and how to identify these problems before they cost you major money to repair," says Mike Steele, founder of Pool School Videos.

Since Pool School Videos launched, the feedback on the information in the videos has been great.

One satisfied customer said: "Huge shout out to Pool School Videos! This is the best information out there about pool maintenance. Mike breaks down things that are not seen anywhere else. Who would have known that there are 3 specific things that can fry a pool pump motor?! Understanding what these three things are now, it will be very easy to identify the problem before the motor gets fried. There's just nothing else like this on the internet. The series of 20 how-to videos are invaluable. So many money-saving tips and simple preventive pool maintenance ideas are in the videos. There is just nothing else like this on the internet. Highly recommend the videos to friends with pools!"

