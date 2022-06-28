Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.06.2022
Breaking News! Kickt „Yumy Bear" die Konkurrenz aus den Shops?
WKN: A0J3QM ISIN: FI0009014377 Ticker-Symbol: OFK 
Tradegate
24.06.22
12:01 Uhr
38,370 Euro
-0,790
-2,02 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.06.2022 | 08:41
Orion Oyj: 6,214 Orion Corporation A shares converted into B shares

ORION CORPORATION
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE - OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED ACCORDING TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE
28 JUNE 2022 at 9.30 EEST

6,214Orion Corporation A shares converted into B shares

In accordance with Section 3 of the Articles of Association of Orion Corporation, 6,214 A shares have been converted into 6,214 B shares. The conversion has been entered into the Trade Register on 28 June 2022.

The total number of shares in Orion Corporation is 141,134,278 which, after the conversion, consists of 34,476,321 A shares and 106,657,957 B shares. The number of votes of the company's shares is after the conversion 796,184,377.

Orion Corporation

Jari Karlson

CFO		Olli Huotari

SVP, Corporate Functions


Contact person:
Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations, tel. +358 10 426 2721

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
www.orion.fi

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Orion's net sales in 2021 amounted to EUR 1,041 million and the company had about 3,350 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
