- (PLX AI) - Ponsse divests its subsidiary in Russia.
- • Ponsse will not record any significant impairment or profit on its Q2 income statement as a result of the sale
- • Price not disclosed; transaction to complete in Q3
- • Ponsse's operations in Russia will transfer to a company owned by Aleksey Voronkevich, whose company Dormashimport has been responsible for the retail of Ponsse forest machines in the eastern parts of Russia since 2007
