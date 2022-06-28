Anzeige
Breaking News! Kickt „Yumy Bear" die Konkurrenz aus den Shops?
WKN: 502361 ISIN: LV0000100212 Ticker-Symbol: UGC 
Stuttgart
28.06.22
09:25 Uhr
0,139 Euro
+0,005
+3,73 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire
28.06.2022 | 08:53
Observation status removed for AS "Ditton pievadkežu rupnica"

Nasdaq Riga decided on June 28, 2022 to immediately remove observation status
for AS "Ditton pievadkežu rupnica" (DPK1R; ISIN: LV0000100212). 

AS "Ditton pievadkežu rupnica" has published decisions of the annual general
meeting, thus the circumstances that were the reason for the observation status
applied to the company on June 8, 2022 have ceased to exist. 

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
