Pharnext: Findings on Symptoms Burden of Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Type 1A From the 'Real-World' Digital Lifestyle Study, CMT&Me, to be Presented at the ICNMD 2022

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2022 / Pharnext SA (FR0011191287 - ALPHA) (the "Company"), an advanced late-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases with high unmet medical need, today announces that findings on symptoms burden of Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Type 1A (CMT1A) from the 'Real-World' Digital Lifestyle Study, CMT&Me, will be presented in three poster presentations at the upcoming International Congress on Neuromuscular Disease (ICNMD) 2022. The conference is taking place on July 5-9, 2022, in-person at Square-Brussels Convention Centre, in Brussels, Belgium.

Dr Youcef Boutalbi, Medical Affairs Director at Pharnext, will present these three posters from CMT&Me, registered in Topic Group 03 - Hereditary Peripheral Neuropathies during the Lunch & ePoster Session I on Wednesday, July 6 between 12:45 PM - 2:15 PM CET.

Details on CMT&Me poster presentations at ICNMD ( https://icnmd.org ) are as follows:

Title: Patient-reported symptom burden of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A (CMT1A): findings from a real-world digital study

Presentation order: 3

Title: Work impacts in patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A (CMT1A): findings from a real-world digital study

Presentation order: 5

Title: Depression in patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A (CMT1A): findings from a real-world digital study

Presentation order: 9

About the Digital Lifestyle Survey CMT&Me

Started in 2018 and conducted over a five-year period in the US and Europe, the CMT&Me digital lifestyle study enabled patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth diseases to report via an app how their condition affects their quality of life, including their day-to-day pain, mobility and ability to work. The study was managed by the company Vitaccess in collaboration with patient advocacy groups and key opinion leaders in the field, with the support of Pharnext.

More information about the CMT&Me study on https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03782883

About Pharnext

Pharnext is an advanced clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases that currently lack curative and/or disease-modifying treatments. Pharnext has two lead products in clinical development. PXT3003 completed an international Phase III trial with positive topline results for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A ('CMT1A') and benefits from orphan drug status in Europe and the United States. An international pivotal Phase III study of PXT3003 in CMT1A, the PREMIER trial, is currently ongoing. PXT864 has generated encouraging Phase II results in Alzheimer's disease and will be advanced through partnerships. Both of Pharnext's lead assets originated from the Pleotherapy R&D approach. More information can be found at www.pharnext.com.

Pharnext is listed on the Euronext Growth Stock Exchange in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011191287).

Contacts

Dr. David Horn Solomon

Chief Executive Officer

contact@pharnext.com

+33 (0)1 41 09 22 30

Media Relations (International)

Consilium Strategic Communications

Mary-Jane Elliott

Sukaina Virji

Alexandra Harrison

pharnext@consilium-comms.com

Financial Communication (Europe)

Actifin

Ghislaine Gasparetto

ggasparetto@actifin.fr

+33 (0)6 21 10 49 24

Media Relations (France)

Ulysse Communication

Bruno Arabian

barabian@ulysse-communication.com

+33 (0)6 87 88 47 26

+33 (0)1 81 70 96 30

