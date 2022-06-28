- (PLX AI) - Stillfront shares fell 4% at the open after SEB analysts downgraded the stock to sell, saying low valuation is overshadowed by growing risks ahead of the earnings report.
- • Reopening headwinds may have led to double-digit negative growth for in-app purchases so far in the second quarter, analysts at SEB estimated
- • Despite a potential increase in advertising revenue, organic growth may come in below consensus and remain negative: SEB
- • Price target remains SEK 20
