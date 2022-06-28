DJ Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist (PAXJ LN) Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Jun-2022 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 27-Jun-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 95.3671
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 160207
CODE: PAXJ LN
ISIN: LU1220245556
