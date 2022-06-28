Orion Oyj: Orion publishes Half-Year Financial Report for January-June 2022 on Friday 15 July 2022

ORION CORPORATION PRESS RELEASE 28 June 2022 at 11.30 EEST



Orion publishes Half-Year Financial Report for January-June 2022 onFriday 15July 2022

Orion will publish Half-Year Financial Report for January-June 2022 on Friday, 15 July 2022 at approximately 12.00 noon EEST. The release and related presentation material will be available on the company's website at www.orion.fi/en/investorsafter publishing.

Webcast and conference call

A webcast and a conference call for analysts, investors and media will be held on Friday, 15 July 2022 at 13.30 EEST. The event will be held only online and by conference call.

A link to the live webcast will be available on Orion's website at www.orion.fi/en/investors. A recording of the event will be available on the website later the same day.

To participate in the conference call, please dial:

Finland: +358 9 817 103 10

Sweden: +46 8 566 426 51

United Kingdom: +44 333 300 0804

United States: +1 631 913 1422

PIN: 29705083#

Silent period

The silent period preceding the publication is ongoing and continues until the disclosure.



Contact person:

Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations, Orion Corporation

tel. +358 10 426 2721

Publisher:

Orion Corporation

Communications

Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland

www.orion.fi

