Listing of Orkela bonds on the Baltic Bond List

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to list the bonds of UAB Orkela on the Bond List on June 30, 2022 at the request of the Company. Additional info: Issuer's name UAB Orkela -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer's short name ORKL -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code LT0000405961 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities issue date 19.01.2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities maturity date 19.01.2025 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total nominal value of EUR 10 000 000 the issue -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value of the bond EUR 1 000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Rate of interest 6 % -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook short name ORKL060025A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest payment dates 19.07.2022, 19.01.2023, 19.07.2023, 19.01.2024, 19.07.2024, 19.01.2025 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading list Baltic Bond list -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Prospectus is available in the enclosed attachment as well as on the UAB Orkela and Lithuanian bank websites. Company's financial accounts are available on the UAB Orkela website. Please note that Company concluded material agreement after the approval of the Prospectus (please see the notice on material changes enclosed in the attachement). Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1400 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1076494