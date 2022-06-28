Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Kickt „Yumy Bear" die Konkurrenz aus den Shops?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
28.06.2022 | 11:05
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Listing of Orkela bonds on the Baltic Bond List

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to list the bonds of UAB Orkela on the Bond List on June
30, 2022 at the request of the Company. 

 Additional info:

Issuer's name       UAB Orkela                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Issuer's short name    ORKL                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code         LT0000405961                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Securities issue date   19.01.2022                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Securities maturity date  19.01.2025                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Total nominal value of   EUR 10 000 000                    
 the issue                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nominal value of the bond EUR 1 000                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Rate of interest      6 %                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook short name    ORKL060025A                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Interest payment dates   19.07.2022, 19.01.2023, 19.07.2023, 19.01.2024,   
              19.07.2024, 19.01.2025               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trading list        Baltic Bond list                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Prospectus is available in the enclosed attachment as well as on the UAB Orkela
and Lithuanian bank websites. 

Company's financial accounts are available on the UAB Orkela website.

Please note that Company concluded material agreement after the approval of the
Prospectus (please see the notice on material changes enclosed in the
attachement). 

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 5 253 1400
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1076494
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.