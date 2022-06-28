Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.06.2022
Breaking News! Kickt „Yumy Bear" die Konkurrenz aus den Shops?
28.06.2022 | 11:09
Caverion: Business transfer between Metsä Fibre and Botnia Mill Service has been approved by the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority

HELSINKI, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion Corporation Stock exchange release 28 June 2022 at 11.30 a.m. EEST

Business transfer between Metsä Fibre and Botnia Mill Service has been approved by the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority

The Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority has approved, pursuant to Metsä Fibre Oy's application, the arrangement whereby Metsä Fibre Oy will take over the maintenance operations of their pulp mills and the Rauma sawmill as well as the related workshop and design services. The operations are currently performed by Oy Botnia Mill Service Ab, a joint venture company owned by Caverion Industria Oy and Metsä Fibre Oy.

The transaction will be carried out as a business transfer planned to take effect at the end of the year 2022. More information on the arrangement has been published in stock exchange release on 16 May 2022.

CAVERION CORPORATION

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, principal media, www.caverion.com

For further information, please contact:

Elina Engman, Executive Vice President, Caverion Industry, tel. +358 50 351 4673, elina.engman@caverion.com

Milena Hæggström, Head of Investor Relations and External Communications, Caverion Corporation, tel. +358 40 5581 328, milena.haeggstrom@caverion.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/caverion/r/business-transfer-between-metsa-fibre-and-botnia-mill-service-has-been-approved-by-the-finnish-compe,c3592458

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14078/3592458/1597968.pdf

Release

