Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Kickt „Yumy Bear" die Konkurrenz aus den Shops?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 908497 ISIN: IT0001137345 Ticker-Symbol: AUL 
Tradegate
28.06.22
13:22 Uhr
6,890 Euro
+0,380
+5,84 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
FTSE Italia Mid Cap
1-Jahres-Chart
AUTOGRILL SPA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AUTOGRILL SPA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,8906,91413:41
6,8786,92613:41
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AUTOGRILL
AUTOGRILL SPA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AUTOGRILL SPA6,890+5,84 %
DUFRY AG35,665+3,33 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.