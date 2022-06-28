Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2022) - Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (TSXV: MOS), a fintech enabler of AI-enhanced payment card-linked incentives, announces that it has entered into a long-term license and support agreement with CGI, (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A), in connection with one of its projects.

The Agreement is for an initial term of 10 years and will come into effect once customization, currently being conducted by Mobi724 for a CGI project is completed. There is also an option for a five-year extension of this agreement.

"Today's announcement is the culmination of customization efforts the past 20 months," says Marcel Vienneau, CEO of Mobi724 Global. "I am very proud of the work performed by our IT team to meet the demanding standards of this project. Working alongside CGI, an industry leader, has been tremendously rewarding and we are excited to be able to licence our proprietary solutions to CGI and look forward to continuing to work closely with CGI."

Mobi724 and CGI began a collaborative business relationship back in the fall of 2020. Since then, both companies are enjoying a solid working relationship and, look forward in the future, to building upon this foundation.

"Mobi724 has proven to be a valuable partner and has shown their expertise and agility to meet customer needs," says Francis Lachance, Senior Vice-President of Consulting Services, CGI. "We are always looking to partner with innovative experts."

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 84,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2021 reported revenue is $12.13 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

About Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc.

Every Transaction is An Opportunity

Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (TSXV: MOS) is an AI powered fintech company which provides a platform, that enables banks and merchants to offer their customers real-time payment card-linked incentives, in a white-label format. Mobi724's objective is to add a layer of AI-driven actionable intelligence to every payment transaction, creating engaging consumer experiences & generating incremental commercial opportunities to its clients. Learn more at mobi724.com.

Legal Disclaimer

Mobi724 cautions investors that any forward-looking statements or projections made by Mobi724 are subject to risks and uncertainties, that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described under Item 'Risk Factors and Uncertainties' in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis, available on SEDAR. Any forward-looking statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Mobi724 cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Mobi724's control. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Mobi724 undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

THIS NEWS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE A SOLICITATION TO BUY OR SELL ANY SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES AND IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

For further information, please visit www.MOBI724.com or contact:

Investor Relations:

Marcel Vienneau, CEO

Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc.

T: 514-394-5200

ir@mobi724.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/129201