Multi-award-winning pure-play customer data platform (CDP) BlueConic today announced the addition of Kimberly Lee Minor to its board of directors. Minor is a senior marketing executive who has held roles at a number of global brands, including Macys, LBrands, Footlocker, and Iconix. She is currently president and chief commercial officer at Bandier, the premier destination for luxury athletic and athleisure wear. She also currently serves as the CEO for Bumbershoot, a boutique consulting firm that provides cultural and market insights for inclusive, equitable, and diverse representation across brand, content, product, and customer experience.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220628005042/en/

Kimberly Minor (Photo: Business Wire)

As a seasoned executive with decades of experience leading global brands, Kimberly is perfectly positioned to act as the voice of the customer on the board and as a valuable advisor on go-to-market and customer engagement strategies. Furthermore, as a diversity, equity, and inclusion champion, she will actively work with the management team to further the company's mission of being a welcoming, engaging, and safe space where employees of all races, gender identities, gender expressions, sexual orientations, physical abilities, physical appearances, socioeconomic backgrounds, life experiences, nationalities, ages, religions, and beliefs are empowered to make an outsized impact every day.

"Kimberly will be such a powerful asset to the BlueConic board and organization overall," said Cory Munchbach, president and COO of BlueConic. "Her background makes her the archetype of the ideal BlueConic customer, so her ability to help us refine our value proposition and serve as our 'customer-in-the-boardroom' will be invaluable. Moreover, she'll play an important role in our DEI journey by helping us further entrench a culture of belonging at BlueConic the essence of which guides us both in developing the premier customer data platform on the market today, and ensuring our company centers next-generation principles of growth that is equitable, responsible, and sustainable."

"I am passionate about bringing people and ideas together for authentic connection and commerce," said Kimberly Minor. "I am thrilled that BlueConic recognizes the importance of building community in business. Inclusivity builds loyalty in employees and innovation in companies."

Kimberly was sourced through the external board program operated by Vista Equity Partners, a global investment firm focused on enterprise software, data, and technology-enabled businesses, and a majority investor in BlueConic. Launched in 2017, the program leverages Vista's ecosystem and additional resources to identify, train and appoint qualified board candidates for its portfolio companies. The program works to create a diverse pipeline of qualified board candidates through programs and partnerships that advance diversity for all boards and drive impact for the corporate world at large.

About BlueConic

BlueConic, the leading pure-play customer data platform, liberates companies' first-party data from disparate systems and makes it accessible wherever and whenever it is required to transform customer relationships and drive business growth. Over 300 companies worldwide, including Hearst Newspapers, Heineken, ING, T-Mobile, UEFA, and VF Corp, use BlueConic to unify data into persistent, individual-level profiles, and then activate it across customer touchpoints and systems in support of a wide range of growth-focused initiatives, including customer lifecycle orchestration, modeling and analytics, digital products and experiences, audience-based monetization, and more. BlueConic is a global company with offices in the US and Europe. Learn more at www.blueconic.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn @BlueConic.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220628005042/en/

Contacts:

Karolina Throssell

Iden

karolina@iden.global

www.iden.global