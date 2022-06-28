Activated Carbon Market to be Worth $4.45 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global activated carbon market size is expected to reach USD 4.45 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. This growth can be attributed to the need for a powdered and granular form of activated carbon, which is expected to increase as the demand for water and air purification in coal-fired plants grows and clinker cement industries.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

Powdered activated carbon segment dominated the type segment as they are used in water treatment which is the major end-use industry of the market. It was valued at USD 1,242.08 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 1,539.28 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 2.4 % in the predicted years.

Granular activated carbon (GAC) held a market value of USD 1,151.47 million in 2021. This is because it is regenerating. GAC is widely used in municipal water treatment plants and air treatment plants. Coal and coconut shell charcoal are the primary raw materials used in the production of GAC.

Asia Pacific witnessed a positive CAGR due to factors like the large availability of good quality coconut shells. The regional market is also driven by growing disposable income and a surge in the automotive industry.

Read 100-page market research report, "Activated Carbon Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Powdered, Granular), By Application (Liquid Phase, Gas Phase) By End Use (Water Treatment, Air Purification), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Activated Carbon Market Growth & Trends

Asia Pacific region dominated the regional segment due to the growing industrialization in Japan and the developing economies. It was valued at USD 1,055.46 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow by registering a CAGR of 3.3% by 2030. Furthermore, North America is another key region contributing to the market growth due to stringent emission regulations in the region. It is estimated to reach USD 481.84 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 0.2% during the forecast period.

Various regulatory agencies have enacted strict environmental pollution control policies and encouraged the use of activated carbon in air and water treatment plants, which is expected to boost the market throughout the anticipated period. Implementation of regulations by various governments is expected to drive product consumption during the forecasted period.

Globally, the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the supply chain of activated carbon raw materials. This, in turn, impacted global production and consumption patterns. Powdered activated carbon type has dominated product consumption for the last decade. Consequently, a halt in the production of non-essential chemicals, ingredients, or industrial products has drastically hampered the demand for starting materials such as activated carbon. This resulted in a negative impact on the market in 2020.

Global Activated Carbon Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 USD 3.62 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 4.45 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 2.9 % from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2018 - 2020 Forecast period 2022 - 2030 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Thousand, Volume in Tons, and CAGR from 2022 to 2030 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Activated Carbon Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global activated carbon market report based on type, application, end-use, and region:

Activated Carbon Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand; Volume, tons; 2018 - 2030)

Powdered Activated Carbon

Granular Activated Carbon

Others

Activated Carbon Market - Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Liquid Phase

Gas Phase

Activated Carbon Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand; Volume, tons; 2018 - 2030)

Water Treatment

Food & Beverage Processing

Pharmaceutical & Medical

Automotive

Air Purification

Others

Activated Carbon Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand; Volume, tons; 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Central & South America

Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



South Africa

List of Key Players of Activated Carbon Market

CarbPure Technologies

Boyce Carbon

Cabot Corporation

Kuraray Co.

CarboTech AC GmbH

Donau Chemie AG

Haycarb (Pvt) Ltd.

Jacobi Carbons Group

Kureha Corporation

Osaka Gas Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Oxbow Activated Carbon LLC

Carbon Activated Corporation

Hangzhou Nature Technology Co., Ltd.

Datong Coal Jinding Activated Carbon Co.

CarbUSA

Sorbent JSC

