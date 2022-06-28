BIS Research Study Highlights the Global Next-Generation Oncology Devices and Solutions Market to Reach $5.97 Billion by 2031

FREMONT, Calif., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global next-generation oncology devices and solutions market is projected to reach $5.97 billion in terms of revenue by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.41%, suggests the premium market intelligence study by BIS Research.

The global next-generation oncology devices and solutions market is expected to witness the rise of many specialized startups. These startups are expected to leverage niche technologies in an attempt to differentiate their offerings from other players in the market.

The comprehensive study of the global next-generation oncology devices and solutions market by BIS Research extensively covers the following:

Market numbers on the product types and software by clinical application (lung cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, and others), by end user (hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, and others), and by region ( North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest-of-the-World).

, , , and Rest-of-the-World). Key healthcare companies offering next-generation oncology devices and solutions present in the market.

Market share analysis for key companies in the global next-generation oncology devices and solutions market.

Detailed global and regional market analysis, including the scrutiny of 15 key countries.

Impact on the adoption of next-generation oncology devices and solutions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The detailed study is a compilation of 20 market data tables and 151 figures spread through 177 pages and in-depth TOC on "Global Next-Generation Oncology Devices And Solutions Market - Analysis And Forecast, 2022-2031"

Demand - Drivers and Limitations

Following are the drivers for the global next-generation oncology devices and solutions market:

Increasing prevalence of oncology and a growing geriatric population.

Increasing demand for software solutions in oncology.

Emerging technologies in oncology testing and treatment.

Rising preference for minimally invasive techniques of diagnosis and treatment.

Following are the challenges for the global next-generation oncology devices and solutions market:

Side effects and risks associated with cancer treatment.

Dearth of well-trained and skilled professionals in oncology.

Following are the opportunities for the global next-generation oncology devices and solutions market:

Increasing Demand for Home-Based Cancer Testing

Growing Demand for Targeted Therapy

Reasons to Buy This Report

This exclusive report on the global next-generation oncology devices and solutions market will help you in the following ways:

Aid in the development of advanced next-generation oncology devices and solutions.

Aid in understanding the regulatory scenario of the market in different regions.

Aid in understanding the patent trend of the market.

Aid in targeting end users for increasing the adoption of next-generation oncology devices and solutions.

Support in analyzing the market opportunities.

Help to understand the competitive positioning of the key companies in the market.

Analyst's Take on the Market:

According , Swati Sood, Lead Analyst - BIS Research, "The global next-generation oncology devices and solutions is expected to witness significant growth in emerging economies due to factors such as the increasing prevalence of oncology, upsurge in emerging technologies and software of oncology solutions as well as rising adoption of technologies across countries such as Japan, South Korea, India, and Brazil."

View the report on Global Next-Generation Oncology Devices and Solutions Market

Key Companies Operating in the Market and Competitive Landscape

In the past few years, the global next-generation oncology devices and solutions market has witnessed several strategic and technological developments undertaken by the different market players to attain their respective market shares in this emerging domain.

Some of the strategies covered in this segment are funding activities, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), partnerships, alliances, business expansions, regulatory and legal activities, and new offerings. The preferred strategy for companies has been partnerships and business expansions, followed by regulatory and legal activities.

Some of the key players operating in the market include:

Elekta

Accuray Incorporated

General Electric Company

Paige AI Inc.

4D Path Inc.

Profound Medical Corporation

Siemens AG

Brainlab AG

Optellum Ltd.

Lucida Medical Ltd.

Mirada Medical

Elekta

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Sophia Genetics

Fujifilm Corporation

Hoya Corporation

Infervision Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

Mianyang Sonic Electronic

Oncores Medical Pvt. Ltd.

Sascan Meditech Pvt. Ltd.

Alpinion Medical Systems Co., Ltd.

Deep Bio Inc.

Samsung Electronics

and Lunit Inc.

Request a Sample of this Report

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global next-generation oncology devices and solutions market?

What are the emerging trends within the global next-generation oncology devices and solutions market?

How is each segment of the global next-generation oncology devices and solutions market expected to grow during the forecast period, and what is the anticipated revenue generated by each of the segments by the end of 2031?

What are the significant developmental strategies implemented by the major players in order to sustain in the competitive market?

What are the key regulatory bodies controlling the entry of next-generation oncology devices and solutions to the market?

Who are the leading players with significant offerings to the global next-generation oncology devices and solutions market?

What is the current market dominance for each of these leading players?

What is the expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) expected to be witnessed by the leading players in the market during the forecast period 2022-2031?

What are the major country-wise trends pertaining to the adoption of next-generation oncology devices and solutions in the global market?

Who are the key manufacturers in the global next-generation oncology devices and solutions market, and what are their contributions?

What is the growth potential of the global next-generation oncology devices and solutions market in North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest-of-the-World?

, , , and Rest-of-the-World? What are the end-user perceptions in the global next-generation oncology devices and solutions market?

What are the patent filing trend in the global next-generation oncology devices and solutions market?

What is the global next-generation oncology devices and solutions market segmentation by clinical application and types?

BIS Research Related Market Studies:

Global Interventional Oncology Devices Market

About BIS Research:

BIS Research is a global B2B market intelligence and advisory firm focusing on deep technology and related emerging trends which can disrupt the market dynamics in the near future. We publish more than 200 market intelligence studies annually that focus on several deep technology verticals.

Our strategic market analysis emphasizes on market estimations, technology analysis, emerging high-growth applications, deeply segmented granular country-level market data, and other important market parameters useful in the strategic decision-making for senior management.

BIS Research offers syndicate as well as custom studies and expert consultations to firms, providing them specific and actionable insights on novel technology markets, business models, and competitive landscape.

BIS Healthcare vertical offers intelligence in the healthcare technology market for Medical Devices, Digital Health, Life Sciences, Robotics and Imaging, Information Technology, Precision Medicine, and other emerging healthcare technologies, covering the entire industry spectrum. In the past 5 years, BIS Healthcare has published more than 50 reports under the precision medicine banner. Additionally, BIS Research has been nominating Top 25 Voices in Precision Medicine on its Insight Monk platform for the past two years successfully.

Contact:

Head of Marketing

Email: media@bisresearch.com

BIS Research Inc.

39111 PASEO PADRE PKWY STE 313,

FREMONT CA 94538-1686

Visit our Blog @ https://bisresearch.com/news

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/bis-research

Connect with us on Twitter@ https://twitter.com/BISResearch

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/495163/BIS_Research_Logo.jpg