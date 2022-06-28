Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2022) - InZinc Mining Ltd. (TSXV: IZN) ("InZinc" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce the mobilization of exploration crews and equipment at the Indy zinc and precious metals project (100% option) ("Indy" or the "Project") in central British Columbia. An 1,100 line kilometre (km) program of airborne geophysics and an extension of an access trail to support ground based drilling are now active. A 2,500 metre (m) diamond drilling program is planned to commence on or around July 6th and will include 20 to 25 shallow, wide spaced, drill holes focusing on the extensive and unexplored targets occurring along the 7 km Main Trend. The $1.43 million 2022 exploration program ($1.0 million net of the projected BC Mineral Exploration Tax Credit) is fully funded.

Near surface, high-grade Sedex-type zinc mineralization (15.3% Zn+Pb and 24.5 g/t Ag over 6.3 m) was discovered by soil geochemistry and follow-up diamond drilling at the B-9 Zone in 2018. Since discovery, InZinc has outlined an additional 10 km of unexplored base metal and silver (+/- gold) drill targets along the 29 km length of the project (200 km2 mineral claims).

2022 Drill Targets

From the 10 km of currently identified exploration targets at Indy, the Echo South, Keel, Fox East and B-9 targets are prioritized for exploration drilling in 2022 (see Figure 1). The Fox West, Hat and Anomaly G precious metal targets will be prepared for drilling in subsequent programs. The northern 900 m extension of the Echo target (Echo North), Delta Horizon and Anomaly C will also be planned as future drill targets.

Echo South Target (Zinc)

The Echo South target is the southern 1,000 m of the very large (1.9 km long) Echo target, a new, continuous high contrast, multi-element (Zn, Pb, Ba, +/- As and Cu signatures) soil geochemical anomaly discovered in 2021. The Echo South soil geochemical anomaly is defined by zinc ranging from greater than 500 parts per million (ppm) to 3783 ppm (0.37% Zn); Ba from greater than 3000 ppm to over 10000 ppm (1% detection limit) and Pb from greater than 70 ppm to 1070 ppm across the 1,000 m portion of the Echo target.

Keel Target (Zinc +/- Silver)

The Keel target, recently identified from detailed compilation of 2021 data, is a 400 m long trend located 200 m west of the Echo target. Keel is a strong multi-element soil anomaly (500 to 6470 ppm or 0.65% Zn, 70 to 765 ppm Pb and 3000 to greater than 10000 ppm Ba). Silver in soil is also present (1.3 to 6.9 ppm or 6.9 g/t Ag).

Fox East Target (Silver, Gold)

At the Fox East target, centred approximately 500 m north of the Echo South target, strongly enriched multi-station silver (2.0 ppm to 23.1 ppm or 23.1 g/t Ag) and gold (up to 140 parts per billion or 0.14 g/t Au) in soil was identified in 2021 over a 500 m by 150 m untested linear trend. The Fox East target is the eastern portion of the broader 900 m long Fox target.

Anomaly B South - B-9 Discovery Zone

Drilling is also planned to further explore a 900 m long portion of the geochemical anomaly associated with the B-9 Zone, located 5 km south of the Echo target. This area is now fully accessible by roads and bridges installed in 2021. Discovered in 2018, B-9 is a known mineralized portion of the extensive Anomaly B area which comprises multiple stacked anomalies (or potential horizons) over a 1.8 km long trend.

In 2018, initial drilling (10 holes) returned shallow mineralization in nine holes over a 250 m length of the 900 m long B-9 (Zn, Pb) anomaly. Mineralization remains open for expansion. Highlights included:

B-9 Zone 2018 Drilling - Selected Highlights

12.33% Zn, 2.98% Pb, 24.46 g/t Ag over 6.29 m at 60 m below surface in hole IB18-009

IB18-009 5.76% Zn, 0.48% Pb, 3.41 g/t Ag over 6.73 m at 56 m below surface in hole IB18-008

4.49% Zn, 1.13% Pb, 7.32 g/t Ag over 4.28 m at 27 m below surface and

2.24% Zn, 0.83% Pb, 5.23 g/t Ag over 5.38 m at 33 m below surface and

3.50% Zn, 0.66% Pb, 4.59 g/t Ag over 4.57 m at 37 m below surface in Hole IB18-002

9.26% Zn, 2.43% Pb, 17.98 g/t Ag over 3.05 m at 23 m below surface in hole IB18-003*

3.88% Zn, 1.34% Pb, 8.90 g/t Ag over 3.99 m at 29 m below surface in hole IB18-006

Note: Drilled intersections are apparent width only. The intersections in IB18-002 are separated by lost core/no recovery.

*Low core recoveries.

Figure 1 - Indy Project - Main Trend - 2022 Drill Areas





To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6480/129011_5967634f745a4a97_001full.jpg

About InZinc

InZinc is well financed and focused on growth through exploration and advancement of its direct and equity interest in multiple North American base metals projects. The road accessible Indy project (100% earn-in), located in central British Columbia, comprises discoveries of near surface mineralization and large untested zinc and precious metal exploration targets along a 29 km long trend with potential for the discovery of a new regional scale mineralized belt. InZinc is also a significant shareholder of American West Metals (ASX: AW1) which is advancing the West Desert zinc-copper project and the Storm Copper and Copper Warrior projects in North America. In addition, InZinc will receive 50% of the revenue (NSR) from the sale of indium mined from West Desert.

Qualified Person

Brian McGrath, B.Sc., P.Geo. a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has approved the technical content of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/129011