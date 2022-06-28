Dufry International AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR
In light of recent media reports and market speculations, Dufry confirms that it is involved in discussions regarding a possible transaction involving Autogrill S.p.A.
Dufry regularly examines its strategic options. However, at the moment, there is no certainty that any of these discussions will result in any transaction, nor with regard to its nature, terms and conditions. Dufry will keep the market informed if and when appropriate.
