Dorval, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2022) - West Island Brands Inc. (CSE: WIB) (FSE: 39N0) (OTC Pink: WIBFF) ("West Island" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to our news release of January 17, 2022, West Island's subsidiary, RoyalMax Biotechnology Canada Inc. D.B.A West Island Culture has forwarded its first shipments cannabis products to the Province of Quebec.

West Island has been approved for a general listing of four SKUs in by the Société Québécoise Du Cannabis (the "SQDC"):

OUEST TM : Our premium brand will be represented by 'Grandpa's Stash' and 'Jelly Cake' flower offerings. Both products stand out for the high content of THC and terpenes. We are convinced that these products will be appreciated by cannabis connoisseurs who are looking for products without compromise.

CITOYENTM: Our "People's Flower" brand will be represented by the "King Louis" and "Clementine Punch" flower offerings. Both of these products come with unique terpene profiles. We are also confident that these two products will validate our brand's mission to bring high quality craft cannabis to all consumers.

West Island CEO, Boris Ziger states, "West Island is thrilled to finally be in its home province of Quebec. Since the success of CITIZEN and our premium brands OUEST of craft cannabis in other parts of Canada, we can't wait to bring them home. We expect Quebec to be one of our biggest markets in Canada, which makes it a very important step in the development of the company."

About West Island

West Island is a multi-faceted, innovative company in the Quebec cannabis space. Its subsidiary, RoyalMax Biotechnology Canada Inc. is a Dorval, Quebec based Health Canada Licence Holder with standard cultivation licence, standard processing, medical sales and sales licences. The Company continues to work with Yunify Natural Technologies, a Quebec based health and personal care research and innovation company to develop proprietary products for West Island including topicals and ionic mists. Through its acquisition of Trichome Treats, an award-winning chocolatier, the Company intends on introducing edibles into the West Island product mix.

For more information on West Island Brands please visit the website at: westislandbrands.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

WEST ISLAND BRANDS INC.

Boris Ziger

Boris Ziger, CEO & Chairman

The Company's public filings are available for review at www.sedar.com and www.thecse.com.

For further information, please contact:

Boris Ziger, CEO at:

Telephone: 416-304-9935

E-mail: info@westislandbrands.com

Website: www.westislandbrands.com

