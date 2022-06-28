Breast Implants Market Size Worth $4.11 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global breast implants market size is anticipated to reach USD 4.11 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.4%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing focus on the enhancement of physical appearance has led to the growth of the market.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

In 2021, silicone implants dominated the breast implants market since it has a natural resemblance to the breast tissue.

Saline implants are anticipated to showcase significant growth during the forecast period due to lesser risk of complications during implant rupture.

Round-shaped implants held the largest market share in 2021 owing to fewer complications involved during implant rotation.

Anatomical-shaped devices are expected to showcase lucrative growth in the future due to their design that has a natural appearance, which makes them ideal for breast enhancement.

The cosmetic surgery segment dominated the market in 2021 due to the growing number of cosmetic procedures conducted globally.

North America dominated the market in 2021 due to the rising number of augmentation procedures of this organ conducted in the U.S.

Breast Implants Market Growth & Trends

Breast reconstructions are being highly adopted by women to enhance their physical appearance. This kind of surgery involves esthetic repair of any damage taking place after the implantation procedure.

Breast implants are used post mastectomy to enhance the esthetic appeal. Breast augmentation is another procedure requiring the application of these implants. Esthetic appeal plays an important role in increasing the demand for these procedures, thereby, making the cosmetic industry lucrative for the target population.

The COVID pandemic has had a significant impact on the aesthetic market. The increased prevalence of coronavirus cases had put a greater strain on medical personnel. As a result, facilities such as ICUs, surgical units, ventilators, hospital beds, and certain other surgical equipment have been reallocated from all disciplines and divisions to treat COVID-19 patients. As a result, governments in some countries have chosen to hold all non-essential & elective surgeries. Cosmetic procedures such as breast enhancement, cheek augmentation, dermal fillers, and others are all postponed or cancelled as they were considered "non-essential" elective procedures. For instance, to create extra inpatient beds, the NHS, postponed 2 million planned procedures. The Medicare and Medicaid Services announced guidelines in March 2020 to limit elective operations in the U.S.

In May 2022. (Dublin, Ireland), GC Aesthetics, Inc. (GCA), a private medical technology organization that provides Health Aesthetic Solutions announced a launch of an advanced NAC (Nipple Areola Complex) reconstruction implant called FixNip. Many women around the world will receive support from this unique medical product, which addresses a well-known clinical necessity. Until now, a variety of surgical methods have been attempted to try to reconstruct the nipple-areola complex, but none have proven to be effective in the long run.

Breast Implants Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global breast implants market based on product, shape, application, end-use, and region:

Breast Implants Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Silicone Breast Implants

Saline Breast Implants

Breast Implants Market - Shape Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Round

Anatomical

Breast Implants Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Reconstructive Surgery

Cosmetic Surgery

Breast Implants Market - End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Hospitals

Cosmetology Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Breast Implants Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

MEA

South Africa

List of Key Players of Breast Implants Market

ALLERGAN

GC Aesthetics

GROUPE SEBBIN SAS

Mentor Worldwide LLC; Sientra, Inc.

Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH

Establishment Labs S.A.

Shanghai Kangning Medical Supplies Ltd.

Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co., Ltd.

LABORATOIRES ARION

HANSBIOMED CO. LTD.

