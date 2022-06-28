Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2022) - Microdose Psychedelic Insights, the leading guide to the business of psychedelics, is thrilled to bring back Wonderland, the world-leading event in the psychedelic medicine industry. The highly anticipated gathering is coming back to Miami from November 3-5th, 2022, at the Mana Wynwood Convention Centre in Miami's Arts and Entertainment District.

"It's been amazing to see the success of this event and the level of curiosity in this fast-growing industry. Microdose aims to support the acceleration of both commercial opportunities, nonprofits, and grassroots organizations that power the psychedelic movement," said Connor Haslam, CEO of Microdose Psychedelic Insights. "Our belief is that there are many layers within this industry. We thought adding an entire day to amplify creativity, arts, and culture within the psychedelic landscape was important and that those components are indispensable in fostering thriving communities, which is critical to our vision of creating something that transcends traditional business conferences."

This year's three-day conference is designed to enable attendees to build relationships, network with professionals from across the psychedelic space, and gain insights into the future promise of psychedelics in treating mental health issues and groundbreaking investment opportunities.

In addition to its keynotes, Wonderland will once again bring together an impressive group of researchers, policymakers, international regulatory experts, mental health activists, celebrity voices, and global business leaders in psychedelic medicine.

Each day of the three-day event will focus on a key industry theme - Business, Science, and Culture - with top-of-the-line programming delivered across 2 stages. The event will include an exhibition space, a breathwork zone, a psychedelic cinema, VR zone, an art show, VIP and Business areas, a Press Lounge, Meeting areas, as well as formal and casual networking opportunities.

"Wonderland has already made an impact by increasing awareness, reducing stigma, and amplifying the potential of psychedelic medicines," said Patrick Moher, President of Microdose Psychedelic Insights. "We believe thought-leadership platforms like Wonderland will only continue to expand as this new generation of investors and entrepreneurs are value-driven, and are adamant about bringing new approaches to mental health and the need for new therapeutics."

Microdose will be unveiling partners, session topics, and speakers in the coming weeks. To learn more or register for Wonderland Miami 2022, please visit microdose.buzz/wonderland.

Those interested in presenting at Wonderland Miami may complete the application to become a speaker. Companies interested in sponsoring the event may reach out to Daniela Pauli for more details or book a call.

About Microdose Psychedelic Insights

Microdose Psychedelic Insights aims to unlock the potential of psychedelic medicine through Industry events, market intelligence, original, evidence-based content, strategy, and community. We enable and empower society at large to make better, more mindful decisions about psychedelics and their intersection with healthcare, medicine, and personal growth. We work with the industry's most influential stakeholders, some of the world's best-known brands, and an unrivaled network of scientists, researchers, analysts, innovators, investors, and advisors.

About Wonderland

Wonderland offers the psychedelic medicine industry a unique in-person convergence of business, science, music, and emerging technologies. Fostering creative and professional growth, Wonderland: Miami is the premier destination for the psychedelic medicine industry. The event is a thought-leadership platform and an opportunity to connect with influential leaders in science, policy, and business. It acts as a launching pad for innovative content connected to the psychedelic medicine space, with musical showcases and documentary screenings, providing compelling entertainment and collaboration opportunities for attendees. Wonderland is all about real-life events featuring high-quality programming in some of the world's most exciting locations and breath-taking venues.

