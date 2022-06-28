AI Engineering Fireside Chat Hosted by CognitiveScale

CognitiveScale CEO Bob Picciano Joins Featured Guest, Prominent Industry Analyst Mike Gualtieri for the State of Enterprise AI Discussion

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2022 / CognitiveScale , the company leading AI engineering and hyper-personalization across the customer journey, will host a fireside chat about the state of enterprise AI on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. AI is a team sport and AI engineering is a discipline for organizing their team, tools, and processes. ML Ops, information technology (IT), software development, business leaders, subject matter experts, and even compliance, audit, and risk management must all work together to build an AI engineering competence that drives enterprise AI initiatives.

According to Carnegie Mellon's Software Engineering Institute, the three pillars of AI engineering that will help drive value from AI applications are robust and secure AI, scalable AI, and human-centered AI. For AI to have a transformative impact, it needs to be industrialized. That means putting aside the one-off solutions and establishing proven AI engineering practices - standardized building blocks, tools, and processes that make it easier to drive value faster, and in a way that scales.

CognitiveScale CEO, and long-time IBM veteran Bob Picciano will sit down with guest speaker, Forrester VP and Principal Analyst, Mike Gualtieri to discuss the business case for AI and how to operationalize it and prove outcomes. Mr Picciano and Mr Gualtieri will cover:

How to extend ML Ops to speed delivery of repeatable AI Applications that are optimized to business goals.

How the business case for AI is clear, yet businesses struggle when it comes to operationalizing and proving outcomes; and how to overcome this.

How AI Engineering is a discipline for organizing a team, tools, and process to build scalability and generate 3x more value in your AI efforts.

The promise of AI and the need for an Enterprise AI platform.

Webinar details:

Date: Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Time: 11am PT/2pm ET

Registration: https://learn.cognitivescale.com/time-to-focus-on-ai-engineering.html

About CognitiveScale

CognitiveScale pioneered the concept of 'AI Engineering', paving the way to industrialize scalable Enterprise AI development and deployment. Backed by over 100 granted AI patents, the award-winning Cortex platform empowers businesses to infuse trusted decision intelligence into business processes and applications maximizing total customer experience and operational efficiency. Our focus is on regulated industries such as Healthcare and Financial Services where our platform currently delivers hyper-personalized insights to more than 100 million customers.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, CognitiveScale is recognized by the World Economic Forum for positively impacting business and society through responsible AI. We are backed by investment from Norwest Venture Partners, Intel Capital, IBM, Westly Group, M12 (Microsoft Ventures), Anthem and USAA. To learn more, visit www.cognitivescale.com and follow us on Linkedin and Twitter at @CognitiveScale.

Media Contact

Escalate PR for CognitiveScale

CogScale@EscalatePR.com

SOURCE: CognitiveScale

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/706741/AI-Engineering-Fireside-Chat-Hosted-by-CognitiveScale