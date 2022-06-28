Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.06.2022
WKN: A1C8BP ISIN: US5603172082 
Lang & Schwarz
28.06.22
07:00 Uhr
3,100 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
28.06.2022
VK Company: Change to the Board of Directors

VK Company: Change to the Board of Directors

VK Company (VKCO) VK Company: Change to the Board of Directors 28-Jun-2022 / 16:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

28 June, 2022

VK Company Limited: Change to the Board of Directors

VK Company Limited (LSE, MOEX: VKCO, hereinafter referred as "VK" or "the Company") announces change to the Board of Directors and appointment of a new Executive director.

Anton Malginov has joined the Board of Directors of VK: he has taken over the position of Executive director.

Anton Malginov has been the Head of Legal department at VK since 2010. As Executive director, he replaced Vladimir Gabrielyan.

For further information please contact:

Investors

Tatiana Volochkovich Phone: +7 495 725 6357 extension: 3434 Mobile: +7 905 594 6604 E-mail: t.volochkovich@vk.team

Press

Sergey Makarov Mobile: +7 926 818 9589 E-mail: se.makarov@vk.team

About VK

VK is one of the largest technology companies in Russia, its products helping millions of people with their day-to-day needs online. More than 90% of the Russian internet audience use VK services, which enable people to keep in touch, play video games, master new skills, listen to music, watch and create video content, buy and offer goods and services, order food and grocery delivery and fulfill wide range of other needs. The company provides a number of solutions for digitizing business processes, from online promotion and predictive analytics to corporate social networks, cloud services and enterprise automation.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US5603172082 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:      VKCO 
LEI Code:    2138009IXUP41SPL5B50 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  171209 
EQS News ID:  1385633 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1385633&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 28, 2022 09:00 ET (13:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
