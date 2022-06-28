Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Kickt „Yumy Bear" die Konkurrenz aus den Shops?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.06.2022 | 15:34
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gruner+Jahr, STERN: stern magazine exclusive: Henry Kissinger argues against a coup against Putin: "It is likely that a peace agreement will have to be made with Putin" - but the West should not "tolerate" a Russian nuclear threat

HAMBURG, Germany, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Former US-Secretary Henry Kissinger advocated in an interview with stern magazine for continuing the dialogue with Russa and with President Wladimir Putin. Kissinger said: "The war will end someday. After the war the relationship of Ukraine to Russia will have to be redefined. The relationship of Europe to Russia will also have to be redefined at the end of the war because Russia will continue to play an important factor in international relations. But if Russia were to dissolve as a result of the war, the chaos that would exist in Central Asia and in the Middle East would be another disturbing element."

Answering the question if peace will only be possible after Putin has been removed, he said: "It's likely that the agreement will have to be made with Putin. If Putin were to be overthrown, it would certainly ease the negotiations. But when all the other objectives are achieved and you continue the war for the purpose of overthrowing Putin, that would in my opinion not have public support no matter how unpopular Putin is at the moment."

Kissinger said furthermore: "It is a very fragile situation when two nuclear powers are contesting over a non-nuclear power's territory. With the respect of the use of the threat of nuclear weapons by Russia we cannot possibly yield to that. For two reasons. First, the irony of the historic evolution since World War 2 is that enormous sums were spent on nuclear weapons, they have been refined many times, and yet no country has been willing to use them because they didn't know how to control the consequences. So, if Putin, if Russia crossed that line, that has to be rebuffed. It can't be tolerated that a settlement is made under a nuclear threat because it would change the world.

You can find the full interview here: https://ots.de/v85nAa

Interview was conducted by: Gregor Peter Schmitz, Jan Christoph Wiechmann

Contact: Oliver Creutzcreutz.oliver@stern.de +49 40 3703 7248 or fuchs.cornelia@stern.de +49 151 64955043

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.