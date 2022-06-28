- (PLX AI) - Nokian Tyres initiates a controlled exit from Russia.
- • Nokian Tyres will record impairments of approximately EUR 300 million related to the Russian assets in the second quarter
- • CEO says we have decided to rebuild Nokian Tyres without a presence in Russia and focus on growth opportunities in our other core markets
- • Nokian Tyres has continued to increase capacity at its factories in Finland and in the US, and has decided to invest in completely new capacity in Europe
