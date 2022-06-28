NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Kvika banki hf. - Increase in share capital

With reference to an announcement published by Kvika banki hf. (symbol: KVIKA) on June 26, 2022, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be increased on June 29, 2022. ISIN IS0000020469 Company name Kvika banki hf. Total share capital before the increase 4.829.588.639 shares Increase in share capital 2.366.668 shares Total share capital following the increase 4.831.955.307 shares Nominal value of each share 1 kr. Symbol KVIKA Orderbook ID 152974