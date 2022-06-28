Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.06.2022
Breaking News! Kickt „Yumy Bear" die Konkurrenz aus den Shops?
PR Newswire
28.06.2022 | 16:51
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Result of AGM

Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, June 28

Pacific Assets Trust plc

Results of the Annual General Meeting Held on Tuesday, 28 June 2022

The Board is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Tuesday, 28 June 2022, all resolutions as detailed below were duly passed by shareholders on a show of hands. The proxy voting figures are shown below:

ResolutionsVotes For%Votes Against%Total Votes CastVotes
Withheld
Ordinary Resolutions
1. To receive the Report of the Directors and the financial statements for the year ended 31 January 2022 and the Auditor's Report thereon.63,127,487100.00%1,0000.00%63,128,4872,856
2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 January 2022.63,074,70299.92%50,3530.08%63,125,0556,288
3. To approve payment of a final dividend of 1.9p per share for the year ended 31 January 2022.63,131,343100.00%00.00%63,131,3430
4. To re-elect Charlotta Ginman as a Director.62,751,39199.42%365,6820.58%63,117,07314,270
5. To re-elect Sian Hansen as a Director.62,752,46099.42%364,6130.58%63,117,07314,270
6. To re-elect Robert Talbut as a Director.62,746,84099.41%370,2330.59%63,117,07314,270
7. To re-elect Edward Troughton as a Director.62,675,40099.30%441,6730.70%63,117,07314,270
8. To re-elect James Williams as a Director.62,753,34599.42%363,7280.58%63,117,07314,270
9. To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor.63,091,50199.96%24,5820.04%63,116,08315,260
10. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the Auditor.63,118,935100.00%1,9430.0%63,120,87810,465
SPECIAL BUSINESS
11. To authorise the Directors to allot shares up to an amount representing 10% of the issued share capital of the Company.63,109,23299.98%9,7890.02%63,119,02112,322
12#. To disapply the pre-emption rights in relation to the allotment of shares up to an amount representing 10% of the issued share capital of the Company.63,064,39799.91%54,2240.09%63,118,62112,722
13#. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of the Company's ordinary shares.63,097,82399.95%32,9770.05%63,130,800543
14#. To authorise the Directors to call general meetings (other than the AGM) on not less than 14 clear days' notice.62,875,43399.60%250,0130.40%63,125,4465,897
15. To approve a change to the Company's investment policy.63,124,215100.00%200.00%63,124,2357,108

# - Special Resolution

Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chairman have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculations of votes cast by proxy.

At the date of the AGM the total number of Ordinary shares of 12.5p each in issue and the total number of voting rights was 120,958,386.

The proxy voting figures will shortly also be available on the Company's website at www.pacific-assets.co.uk

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of the special business resolutions passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The special business resolutions will also be filed at Companies House.

28 June 2022

For further information please contact:

Katherine MansonFrostrow Capital LLP - Company Secretary020 3709 8734
