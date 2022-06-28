Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Result of AGM

Pacific Assets Trust plc

Results of the Annual General Meeting Held on Tuesday, 28 June 2022

The Board is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Tuesday, 28 June 2022, all resolutions as detailed below were duly passed by shareholders on a show of hands. The proxy voting figures are shown below:

Resolutions Votes For % Votes Against % Total Votes Cast Votes

Withheld Ordinary Resolutions 1. To receive the Report of the Directors and the financial statements for the year ended 31 January 2022 and the Auditor's Report thereon. 63,127,487 100.00% 1,000 0.00% 63,128,487 2,856 2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 January 2022. 63,074,702 99.92% 50,353 0.08% 63,125,055 6,288 3. To approve payment of a final dividend of 1.9p per share for the year ended 31 January 2022. 63,131,343 100.00% 0 0.00% 63,131,343 0 4. To re-elect Charlotta Ginman as a Director. 62,751,391 99.42% 365,682 0.58% 63,117,073 14,270 5. To re-elect Sian Hansen as a Director. 62,752,460 99.42% 364,613 0.58% 63,117,073 14,270 6. To re-elect Robert Talbut as a Director. 62,746,840 99.41% 370,233 0.59% 63,117,073 14,270 7. To re-elect Edward Troughton as a Director. 62,675,400 99.30% 441,673 0.70% 63,117,073 14,270 8. To re-elect James Williams as a Director. 62,753,345 99.42% 363,728 0.58% 63,117,073 14,270 9. To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor. 63,091,501 99.96% 24,582 0.04% 63,116,083 15,260 10. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the Auditor. 63,118,935 100.00% 1,943 0.0% 63,120,878 10,465 SPECIAL BUSINESS 11. To authorise the Directors to allot shares up to an amount representing 10% of the issued share capital of the Company. 63,109,232 99.98% 9,789 0.02% 63,119,021 12,322 12#. To disapply the pre-emption rights in relation to the allotment of shares up to an amount representing 10% of the issued share capital of the Company. 63,064,397 99.91% 54,224 0.09% 63,118,621 12,722 13#. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of the Company's ordinary shares. 63,097,823 99.95% 32,977 0.05% 63,130,800 543 14#. To authorise the Directors to call general meetings (other than the AGM) on not less than 14 clear days' notice. 62,875,433 99.60% 250,013 0.40% 63,125,446 5,897 15. To approve a change to the Company's investment policy. 63,124,215 100.00% 20 0.00% 63,124,235 7,108

# - Special Resolution

Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chairman have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculations of votes cast by proxy.

At the date of the AGM the total number of Ordinary shares of 12.5p each in issue and the total number of voting rights was 120,958,386.

The proxy voting figures will shortly also be available on the Company's website at www.pacific-assets.co.uk

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of the special business resolutions passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The special business resolutions will also be filed at Companies House.

28 June 2022

