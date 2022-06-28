DJ Alina Holdings PLC: Result of AGM

Alina Holdings PLC (ALNA) Alina Holdings PLC: Result of AGM 28-Jun-2022 / 15:24 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 28 June 2022

ALINA HOLDINGS PLC ("THE COMPANY")

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 28 JUNE 2022

FCA DOCUMENT VIEWING FACILITY

The Company announces that, in accordance with Listing Rule LR 9.6.2R, copies of the resolutions passed at the at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 28 June 2022, other than those related to the ordinary business of the Meeting, have been submitted to the document viewing facility of the Financial Conduct Authority.

All resolutions were passed at the Annual General Meeting and these can be found at the Company's website: www.alina-holdings.com.

Enquiries:

Alina Holdings PLC

Alasdair Johnston

Company Secretary

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00B1VS7G47 Category Code: AGM TIDM: ALNA LEI Code: 213800SOAIB9JVCV4D57 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 171248 EQS News ID: 1385827 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1385827&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 28, 2022 10:25 ET (14:25 GMT)