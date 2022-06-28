Sugar Ranked as a Top Vendor for Providing a Full Customer Experience Management Platform Well Suited for Midmarket Business-to-Business Organizations

SugarCRM, provider of the award-winning AI-driven CRM platform, today announced it has been named to the Leader Quadrant in the 2022 Nucleus Research Marketing Automation Technology Value Matrix.

Nucleus Research is a global provider of ROI-focused technology research and advisory services. The Nucleus Value Matrix segments competitors based on usability, functionality, and the value that customers realized from each product's capabilities, measured with Nucleus' rigorous ROI methodologies.

In the report, Sugar was recognized for AI-driven innovations and updates to its marketing automation solution, Sugar Market, highlighted by the introduction of the SugarPredict AI engine, dynamic distribution lists, and significant improvements to the nurture building features.

The report emphasizes SugarPredict's ability to incorporate predictive lead scoring into contact records, allowing marketing teams to quickly identify which leads are ready to send to sales teams and which should be transferred to additional nurture campaigns. In addition, Sugar's newly enhanced nurture builder provides an improved experience with an intuitive drag-and-drop interface, enhanced workflow, and better insight into campaign metrics with the addition of analytics.

"It is a great honor to be named a Leader in Nucleus Research's Marketing Automation Technology Value Matrix," said Christian Wettre, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Sugar Platform, SugarCRM. "This accolade reinforces Sugar's push towards helping businesses enhance customer experience through more personalized engagement, while helping generate more high-quality leads both efforts key to business success."

A key focus for Sugar is reducing busy work and making the hard things easier for sales, marketing, and service professionals. As noted per Nucleus Research, the SugarCRM platform emphasizes marketing, salesforce enablement, and customer service automation, allowing marketers to allocate less time and resources to mundane steps throughout the customer buying journey.

Furthermore, Sugar's marketing automation capabilities are designed to help marketers create personalized campaigns and customer experiences, translating to improved conversion rates and making it easier to measure the effectiveness of campaigns.

As such, Sugar is empowering leading companies with improved efficiencies to turn automation into sustainable business transformation that fuels growth. For example, with Sugar Market:

Funds2Orgs freed up 50 percent of sales professionals' time by automating lead emails, tracking inventory and fundraiser status, and simplifying workflows across teams.

Tax Saving Professionals accelerated marketing campaign creation 10x, while reducing marketing workload.

