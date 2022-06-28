OPPO Store UK: OPPO brings Reno7, A96 and A76 smartphones to the UK, featuring flagship experience at an affordable price point

The latest OPPO phones feature immersive displays, exceptional quality cameras, high-end processors, and SUPERVOOC fast-charge batteries.

LONDON, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global leading technology brand, OPPO, lately introduced four smartphone devices in the UK market including Reno7, A96 and A76. With the launch of exclusive mobile range, OPPO has managed to come up with a rear combination of incredibly stylish body, top-notch features and long-lasting power backup.

Continuing the legacy of Reno series, OPPO Reno7 has been launched in a mid-range bracket with a price of £249. Its slim fiberglass design features Sunset Orange and Cosmic Black colours. Reno7 allows to capture the world around you in stunning details with up to 30× magnification, thanks to 64MP AI camera setup, 2MP depth camera and 2MP microlens. While the 32MP selfie HDR camera of Reno7 offers DSLR-like portraits with Bokeh Flare support.

OPPO A76 features a glow design body that is available in Glowing Blue and Black colours. The colour-rich display of A76 supports refresh rates up to 90 Hz for a speedy and responsive user experience. The midrange mobile comes with a perfect duo of 4GB high-speed RAM and 128GB of extensive storage. Its octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor provides users with a fast user experience, without any lag. OPPO A76 has been introduced in the UK with a quite budget friendly price tag of £189.

OPPO A96 is available in Sunset Black and Starry Black colours. It comes with an IP5X dustproof and IPX4 waterproof attractive body. A96 lets its consumers enjoy bright and captivating images on a 96% NTSC wide colour gamut 90 Hz display. OPPO A96 50MP rear and 16MP front ultra-clear cameras have been designed to capture incredible pictures even in dark light, thanks to 360 degree Fill Light technology and AI Natural Retouching. OPPO A96 additionally comes with a 5000 mAh battery which supports 33W SUPERVOOC flash charge. Users can get hands on this exciting mobile phone for £229.

