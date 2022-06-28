

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The White House has announced that public tours to the President's official residence and workplace of the Biden Administration will resume a full operating schedule from next month.



White House public tours, which are free of charge, are resuming for the first time since they were suspended in 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.



Limited tours of the White House resumed earlier this year, but were restricted to only on Fridays and Saturdays.



From July 19, the public tours will be available from 8 AM to 12:30 PM on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, excluding Federal holidays or unless otherwise noted.



Public tour requests are scheduled on a first come, first served basis and must be submitted through a Member of Congress and their Congressional Tour Coordinator, the White House said in a press release. Constituents must reach their Member of Congress and Congressional Tour Coordinator through the U.S. House of Representative's Switchboard at 202-225-3121, the U.S. Senate Switchboard at 202-224-3121, or online at www.congress.gov/members.



Consistent with prior practices, public White House tour requests must be submitted a minimum of 21 days in advance and no more than 90 days in advance of the requested tour date. Reservations will not be accepted for tour dates outside this 21 - 90-day window.



The White House said it will continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation with guidance based on recommendations from the CDC, and other public health officials and medical experts, and reserves the right to adjust availability of the public tours as necessary to adhere to the latest health guidance.



Within the 10 days prior to the public tour, anyone who has tested positive for Covid, has had any Covid symptoms, or been in close contact with a Covid-positive patient, must stay at home.







