Dienstag, 28.06.2022
Breaking News! Kickt „Yumy Bear" die Konkurrenz aus den Shops?
WKN: A2QGCH ISIN: VGG878801114 Ticker-Symbol: TH2P 
Frankfurt
28.06.22
09:16 Uhr
0,436 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
28.06.2022 | 17:19
Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Result of AGM

DJ Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Result of AGM

Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL) Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Result of AGM 28-Jun-2022 / 15:47 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thalassa Holdings Ltd

(Reuters: THAL.L, Bloomberg: THAL:LN)

("Thalassa, "THAL" or the "Company")

Result of AGM

The Company held its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") on 28 June 2022. All resolutions set out in the AGM notice sent to shareholders dated 9 June 2022 were duly passed with 100% of votes cast.

The Chairman of the Company did not vote his shares in the Company. 

Enquiries:                -- 
Thalassa Holdings Ltd 
Duncan Soukup (Executive Chairman) +33 (0)6 78 63 26 89

www.thalassaholdingsltd.com

Note to Editors:

Thalassa Holdings Ltd, incorporated and registered in the BVI, is a holding company with various interests across a number of industries.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      VGG878801114 
Category Code: AGM 
TIDM:      THAL 
LEI Code:    2138002739WFQPLBEQ42 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  171253 
EQS News ID:  1385859 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1385859&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 28, 2022 10:47 ET (14:47 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
