DJ Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Result of AGM

Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL) Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Result of AGM 28-Jun-2022 / 15:47 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thalassa Holdings Ltd

(Reuters: THAL.L, Bloomberg: THAL:LN)

("Thalassa, "THAL" or the "Company")

Result of AGM

The Company held its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") on 28 June 2022. All resolutions set out in the AGM notice sent to shareholders dated 9 June 2022 were duly passed with 100% of votes cast.

The Chairman of the Company did not vote his shares in the Company.

Enquiries: -- Thalassa Holdings Ltd Duncan Soukup (Executive Chairman) +33 (0)6 78 63 26 89

www.thalassaholdingsltd.com

Note to Editors:

Thalassa Holdings Ltd, incorporated and registered in the BVI, is a holding company with various interests across a number of industries.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: VGG878801114 Category Code: AGM TIDM: THAL LEI Code: 2138002739WFQPLBEQ42 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 171253 EQS News ID: 1385859 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1385859&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 28, 2022 10:47 ET (14:47 GMT)