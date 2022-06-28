BRANDT NAMES EMRE ERBAS, CURRENT COMERCIAL MANAGER, SALES DIRECTOR FOR SPECIALTY PRODUCTS BUSINESS IN EUROPE

Erbas promoted to coordinate the company's efforts in growing its portfolio of specialty products

CARMONA, Spain and TAMPA, Fla., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Current BRANDT Senior Business Manager for CIS & MENA, Emre Erbas, has been promoted to the newly-created position of Sales & Business Management Director for Specialty Products at BRANDT Europe. In this new role, Erbas will lead the company's collaborative efforts to drive sales of specialty products from BRANDT Europe.

Erbas will continue to report to Ramon Georgis, VP of BRANDT International. His new strategic role will be to rally the key team to focus on delivering BRANDT's advanced specialty products and growing the company's portfolio of proprietary products. Erbas will continue to have day-to-day responsibility for managing the CIS and MENA regions.

Erbas will be laser focused on growing specialty sales. He is committed to developing an overall budget and strategic business goals. He will oversee and monitor all activities related to regulatory, commercialization, partnerships and product development. And he will be the point of contact for communications and coordination across the multi-disciplinary team.

"I'm so happy for Emre to announce this promotion," said Georgis. "This is an incredibly important job for BRANDT: In short, Emre will be our man on the ground for specialty products. He is the right person for this new assignment."

Erbas, an accomplished agronomist by training, has been with BRANDT for over the 12 years. In that time, he has continued to grow his responsibilities in the group. He currently manages a diverse sales team, coalescing them around innovative ways to solve our customers' needs with our locally registered products.

About BRANDT

A leading agricultural company, BRANDT serves growers around the globe. Founded in 1953 by Glen Brandt and his sister Evelyn Brandt Thomas to help Illinois farmers adopt new and profitable technologies, the company has experienced aggressive international growth under the leadership of President and CEO Rick Brandt.

