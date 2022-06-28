Seeking.com: Real Housewife of Orange County Star, Noella Bergener partners with Seeking to celebrate 'Dating Up'

Las Vegas, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reality TV personality Noella Bergener has announced her partnership with Seeking, the largest dating platform for like-minded individuals to date up. As part of the partnership Playland, Noella's new adult toy store will be available exclusively to Seeking members.

The RHOC star and successful entrepreneur has teamed up with Seeking to motivate women and men to consider a new way to date. Using her own experience to show how Dating Up allowed her to create the life that she had always dreamed of. In 2015, Noella met her husband through Seeking, dating for five years the couple were also married for one year. Following a recent split, Noella will be rejoining Seeking from today in the hope of finding her forever partner.

Post-pandemic, there is a new wave of dating, with many reevaluating what they want out of their relationships. This has led many to date up and look for connections that enrich and better their lives. Dating up was born for those with the ambition of bettering and elevating one's lifestyle through shared experiences, and the desire to date mindfully, with someone you find attractive, successful and admire. Through the partnership, Seeking hopes to start a movement where dating up is no longer seen as taboo and gives women and men the power to forge relationships on their own terms.

Speaking about the partnership, Noella Bergener said: "Over the years I've tried many dating sites, and none compare to Seeking. There was no more ghosting, terrible first dates or cat fishing! I met my husband on the website and it helped me create the wonderful family I have today. I've encouraged all my friends to join, to experience what dating should be for the modern woman and man."

"You can't compare Seeking to a regular dating site, because it isn't one. Seeking is a chance to empower yourself and to find what you're actually looking for instead of going on another disaster date. My lifestyle changed when I changed the way I dated: I met my husband, I traveled the world, I created my family, and I learned my value."

Launching her own adult toy store earlier this year, Playland, it is designed to encourage an all inclusive, sex positive, shame free space for everyone to explore and celebrate their sexuality. It will be available exclusively to Seeking members via its wish list option on the site, featuring Noella's top picks from the shop.

As the nation gets ready to enter Summer dating and embrace romance, Noella Bergener shares her top dating tips:

If you treat yourself better than he treats you, then he's not worth your time. Never split the bill. You determine your value, and your values determine you. Don't compromise. If you're not impressed on the first date, you never will be. Your partner is the other half of your future, make sure it's a view that you like. Respect for your time is a good gauge for how much someone respects you. Don't chase, don't wait, and don't dress down. Details matter. Sometimes it really is about the little things. If you think your standards are too high, raise them. Being called picky is a compliment. If staying home with a glass of wine sounds like a better idea, it probably is.

Seeking rebranded as a dating platform for like-minded individuals looking to Date Up and forge relationships on their own terms in February 2022. The platform, which boasts 40 million users globally, saw 2.5 million members join in the U.S. alone in the last 12 months.

