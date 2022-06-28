Stria Lithium, Inc.: Stria Lithium Awarded $275,000 Grant from the Quebec Government

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2022 / Stria Lithium Inc. (TSXV:SRA) ("Stria" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a grant of up to $275,000 by Quebec's Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources (MERN). The grant will be used to finance a geometallurgical study of lithium-bearing spodumene pegmatites at its Pontax property, located in the Eeyou Istchee Baie-James region of Quebec.

The grant award is part of the Government of Quebec's program to support mineral exploration for minerals needed for green and renewable energy technologies as outlined in its 2020-25 Plan for the Development of Critical and Strategic Minerals.

"We appreciate the financial support of the Quebec Government as we move forward with the continued exploration and development of our lithium prospects at Pontax," said Dean Hanisch, President and CEO of Stria Lithium. "We continue to be highly impressed with Quebec's long-term vision and practical support in creating a positive environment for companies in critical and strategic minerals to succeed."

Stria plans to engage IOS Services Géoscientifiques of Saguenay, Québec to design and conduct the geometallurical surveys, which are expected to begin in June using samples taken from the Pontax property in 2021.

Stria Lithium is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with an expanding technology focus and has a 100% interest in the Pontax spodumene lithium project in Northern Québec.

Lithium is a critical metal in the universal fight against global warming. It is a core component of Lithium-ion batteries used for powering electric vehicles and for industrial scale energy storage.

For more information about Stria Lithium and the Pontax Lithium project, please visit http://strialithium.com.

