Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Kickt „Yumy Bear" die Konkurrenz aus den Shops?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A11955 ISIN: US91336L1070 Ticker-Symbol: 0UV 
Tradegate
23.06.22
12:13 Uhr
24,800 Euro
+0,400
+1,64 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
UNIVAR SOLUTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNIVAR SOLUTIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,20024,80022:46
24,40024,60021:59
PR Newswire
28.06.2022 | 22:21
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Univar Solutions Inc.: Univar Solutions México Expands Food Ingredients Portfolio Through Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Kalsec

Extension of partnership provides ingredient solutions for the food and beverage customers across Latin America

MEXICO CITY, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Solutions México, S. De R.L. de C.V., a subsidiary of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a leading global commodity and specialty chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, announced today it has expanded its Ingredients & Specialties (I&S) portfolio through a new exclusive distribution agreement with Kalsec, Inc. in Mexico. Univar Solutions will become the sole and exclusive distributor in Mexico of Kalsec products, encompassing their Taste and Sensory Solutions, Colors and Food Protection business units.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.