Dienstag, 28.06.2022
Breaking News! Kickt „Yumy Bear" die Konkurrenz aus den Shops?
PR Newswire
28.06.2022 | 23:03
Hyundai Motor Company: Hyundai Motor Unveils Design of All-Electric IONIQ 6, Electrified Streamliner with Mindful Interior Design

  • Hyundai's new entry in its IONIQ dedicated BEV lineup brand realizes streamlined aesthetics and functional efficiency under the design theme of Ethical Uniqueness
  • Cocoon-like cabin with comfort features and customizable lighting offers personalized and spacious interior space
  • Single-curved aerodynamic profile and carefully crafted contours create Hyundai's lowest drag coefficient of 0.21[1]
  • IONIQ 6 introduces newly designed 'H' emblem and uses over 700 Parametric Pixels for uniqueness
  • Sustainable materials applied to throughout, reflecting a commitment to clean mobility values

SEOUL, South Korea, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company today revealed the streamlined and timeless design of the highly anticipated IONIQ 6, the second model in its IONIQ dedicated all-electric-vehicle lineup brand. IONIQ 6, which Hyundai describes as an Electrified Streamliner, is aerodynamically sculpted and makes innovative use of sustainable materials to reflect today's EV customers' values.

Inspired by Hyundai's Prophecy EV Concept, IONIQ 6 is characterized by clean, simple lines and a pure aerodynamic form that Hyundai designers describe as Emotional Efficiency. IONIQ 6's electrified streamliner typology and mindful cocoon-like interior embody a silhouette for the new era of electric mobility, while the overall design theme of Ethical Uniqueness reflects Hyundai's customer-centric commitment to energy efficiency and environmental responsibility.

"IONIQ 6 connects an emotional convergence of functionality with aesthetics," said SangYup Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai Design Center. "The distinctive streamlined design is the result of close cooperation between engineers and designers, with obsessive attention to detail and customer-centric values at the core. We have created the IONIQ 6 as a mindful cocoon that offers personalized place for all."

The IONIQ 6 world premiere will take place in July, when Hyundai will reveal the full specifications, including the electrified streamliner's features and advanced technologies.

To view the full press release, please download from here or visit Hyundai Motor's global newsroom at https://www.hyundai.com/worldwide/en/company/newsroom.release.all

[1] When tested with 18-inch Summer Tire and Digital Side Mirror

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1848874/01_CE_Main_KV_Streamliner.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1848875/01_CE_Main_KV_Mindful_Cocoon.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1848876/02_CE_Main_KV_Streamliner.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1848877/03_CE_Main_KV_Streamliner.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1761625/Hyundai_Motor_Group_Logo.jpg

© 2022 PR Newswire
