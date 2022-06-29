Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from June 20 to June 27, 2022:
Transaction date
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (EUR/share)
Amount of transactions (EUR)
Market (MIC Code)
20/06/2022
688,318
50.0867
34,475,595.57
XPAR
20/06/2022
162,215
50.0659
8,121,442.79
CEUX
20/06/2022
46,805
50.0692
2,343,488.46
TQEX
20/06/2022
60,912
50.0556
3,048,987.74
AQEU
21/06/2022
615,569
50.5911
31,142,315.48
XPAR
21/06/2022
195,817
50.5978
9,907,911.07
CEUX
21/06/2022
45,497
50.5958
2,301,959.07
TQEX
21/06/2022
72,017
50.6037
3,644,324.70
AQEU
22/06/2022
693,434
48.9707
33,957,979.49
XPAR
22/06/2022
212,535
48.9740
10,408,680.98
CEUX
22/06/2022
44,524
48.9768
2,180,643.62
TQEX
22/06/2022
70,494
48.9773
3,452,605.94
AQEU
23/06/2022
573,424
48.8263
27,998,166.77
XPAR
23/06/2022
196,359
48.8616
9,594,418.63
CEUX
23/06/2022
43,480
48.9661
2,129,045.95
TQEX
23/06/2022
66,694
48.9502
3,264,687.25
AQEU
24/06/2022
595,559
48.5755
28,929,583.78
XPAR
24/06/2022
195,004
48.5149
9,460,604.14
CEUX
24/06/2022
43,925
48.4915
2,129,988.11
TQEX
24/06/2022
69,512
48.5105
3,372,059.06
AQEU
27/06/2022
392,566
50.0347
19,641,923.31
XPAR
27/06/2022
185,358
50.0024
9,268,354.02
CEUX
27/06/2022
39,373
50.0080
1,968,964.51
TQEX
27/06/2022
62,431
49.9857
3,120,654.95
AQEU
Total
5,371,822
49.4924
265,864,385.36
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our 105,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.
