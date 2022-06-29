Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from June 20 to June 27, 2022:

Transaction date Total daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (EUR/share) Amount of transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 20/06/2022 688,318 50.0867 34,475,595.57 XPAR 20/06/2022 162,215 50.0659 8,121,442.79 CEUX 20/06/2022 46,805 50.0692 2,343,488.46 TQEX 20/06/2022 60,912 50.0556 3,048,987.74 AQEU 21/06/2022 615,569 50.5911 31,142,315.48 XPAR 21/06/2022 195,817 50.5978 9,907,911.07 CEUX 21/06/2022 45,497 50.5958 2,301,959.07 TQEX 21/06/2022 72,017 50.6037 3,644,324.70 AQEU 22/06/2022 693,434 48.9707 33,957,979.49 XPAR 22/06/2022 212,535 48.9740 10,408,680.98 CEUX 22/06/2022 44,524 48.9768 2,180,643.62 TQEX 22/06/2022 70,494 48.9773 3,452,605.94 AQEU 23/06/2022 573,424 48.8263 27,998,166.77 XPAR 23/06/2022 196,359 48.8616 9,594,418.63 CEUX 23/06/2022 43,480 48.9661 2,129,045.95 TQEX 23/06/2022 66,694 48.9502 3,264,687.25 AQEU 24/06/2022 595,559 48.5755 28,929,583.78 XPAR 24/06/2022 195,004 48.5149 9,460,604.14 CEUX 24/06/2022 43,925 48.4915 2,129,988.11 TQEX 24/06/2022 69,512 48.5105 3,372,059.06 AQEU 27/06/2022 392,566 50.0347 19,641,923.31 XPAR 27/06/2022 185,358 50.0024 9,268,354.02 CEUX 27/06/2022 39,373 50.0080 1,968,964.51 TQEX 27/06/2022 62,431 49.9857 3,120,654.95 AQEU Total 5,371,822 49.4924 265,864,385.36

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our 105,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220628005960/en/

Contacts:

TotalEnergies contacts

Media Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 99 l presse@totalenergies.com l @TotalEnergiesPR

Investor Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 46 l ir@totalenergies.com