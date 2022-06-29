Anzeige
PR Newswire
29.06.2022 | 04:58
Pro Music Rights, Inc., one of the world's largest music licensing companies, announces the closing of an undisclosed funding round of $5,500,000 USD and a valuation of $422,583,333 USD

NAPLES, Fla., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro Music Rights (PMR), one of the world's largest music licensing companies, is pleased to announce that it has closed an undisclosed funding round of $5,500,000 USD, valuing Pro Music Rights, Inc. at $422,583,333 USD.

US-Based Public Performance Rights Society Pro Music Rights Reaches a 7.4% Market Share https://promusicrights.com

About Pro Music Rights, Inc. (ProMusicRights.com)

Pro Music Rights the 5th public performance rights organization (PRO) ever formed in the United States. Its licensees include notable companies like TikTok, iHeart Media, Triller, Napster, 7Digital, Vevo, and hundreds of others. Pro Music Rights controls an estimated market share of 7.4% in the United States, representing over 2,500,000 works that feature notable artists such as A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, Pharrell, Young Jeezy, Juelz Santana, Lil Yachty, MoneyBaggYo, Larry June, Trae Pound, Sause Walka, Trae Tha Truth, Sosamann, Soulja Boy, Lex Luger, Lud Foe, SlowBucks, Gunplay, OG Maco, Rich The Kid, Fat Trel, Young Scooter, Nipsey Hussle, Famous Dex, Boosie Badazz, Shy Glizzy, 2 Chainz, Migos, Gucci Mane, Young Dolph, Trinidad James, Fall Out Boy, and countless others. For more information, please visit promusicrights.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/728013/Pro_Music_Rights_Logo.jpg

