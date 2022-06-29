IMCD N.V.: IMCD recognised by Sustainalytics as 2022 ESG Industry Top Performer, ranking first among traders and distributors

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (29 June 2022) - IMCD N.V., ("IMCD" or "Company"), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and ingredients, was recognised by Sustainalytics as an ESG Industry Top Rated Company. With a score of 13.8 (low risk) IMCD ranks first (lowest risk) among over 180 international peers in trading and distribution. It places the company in the top seven percent of almost 15,000 companies assessed worldwide.

Sustainalytics, a Morningstar company, is a globally recognised provider of ESG research, ratings and data that supports investors around the world with the development and implementation of responsible investment strategies. Its ESG Risk Ratings measure a company's exposure to industry-specific material ESG risks and how well a company is managing those risks.

In March 2022, IMCD was also included in the newly launched Dutch ESG AEX index, as one of 25 companies demonstrating best Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. "We are excited and proud to receive these recognitions, which underline that we are moving in the right direction" commented Piet van der Slikke, CEO. "In recent years we have worked to improve our ESG practices and increase transparency on our performance. It is good to see our progress now acknowledges externally as well."

Marcus Jordan, COO and responsible for IMCD's sustainability strategy execution, comments: "External recognitions are encouraging, but there is still more to be done. We will continue to accelerate our efforts to champion the sustainability journey of our customers with our Sustainable Solutions programme and we are looking for new ways to partner with our business partners on emission reduction in our supply chain (scope 3)."

Today, IMCD also publishes its 2021 Sustainability Report. This report has been prepared in accordance with the GRI Standards, and it is available at IMCD's website.

About IMCD N.V.

IMCD, based in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, is a market leader in the marketing, sales, and distribution of speciality chemicals and ingredients. Its result-driven professionals provide market-focused solutions to suppliers and customers across EMEA, Americas and Asia-Pacific, offering a range of comprehensive product portfolios, including innovative formulations that embrace industry trends.

Listed at Euronext, Amsterdam (IMCD), IMCD realised revenues of EUR 3,435 million in 2021 with more than 3,700 employees in over 50 countries on six continents. IMCD's dedicated team of technical and commercial experts work in close partnership to tailor best-in-class solutions and provide value through expertise for around 56,000 customers and a diverse range of world class suppliers.

