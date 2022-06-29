Cell Broadcast (CB) enables MNOs to disseminate vital information to mobile users in event of national disasters or threats-to-life

Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud and transforms the way the world connects, today announced it is working closely with four tier one Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) across Germany and the United Kingdom to deliver Cell Broadcast (CB) functionality.

CB, a technical specification maintained by 3GPP, is a method of sending messages to multiple mobile telephone users in a defined area at the same time. Mavenir is committed to supporting government agencies and MNOs in delivering high-quality alert and warning systems for use in times of national emergencies, natural disasters such as flash floods, wildfires or earthquakes, terrorist attacks or public unrest.

Brandon Larson, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mavenir's Multimedia Business Unit said, "The floods experienced in western Germany July 2021, became one of the region's worst natural catastrophes in recent generations. Such unprecedented weather conditions, national and natural calamities in Germany, the UK and wider Europe, are highlighting the need for MNOs to steadily implement CB to help safeguard their users, strengthen mobile messaging capabilities and help prevent unnecessary loss of life."

MNOs in Germany are expected to showcase a trial version of Cell Broadcast in a National Alert Day, to be held in autumn 2022. The UK government is working on a full Emergency Alert Service launch which is currently planned to go live by the end of 2022.

