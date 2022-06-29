Alpha Dhabi Holding has signaled its intent to develop up to 2 GW of solar in Libya, with the power to be bought by a state-owned utility.Abu Dhabi-based investor Alpha Dhabi Holding has signed up to develop 500 MW of solar capacity in Libya, as the North African nation attempts to get its renewables ambitions back on track. State-owned General Electricity Co. of Libya (Gecol) announced plans this earlier month for France's TotalEnergies to develop a 500 MW solar field in the country. This week, Gecol said it has also signed a memorandum of understanding for Alpha Dhabi to construct and operate ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...