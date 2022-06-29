Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt.The following instrument is traded EX capital adjustment today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today.ISIN Short Code NameKYG9310A1141 UT5A UTStarcom Holdings Corp.Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt.The following instrument is traded EX capital adjustment today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today.ISIN Short Code NameUS75915K2006 7RG1 Regulus Therapeutics Inc.Das Instrument 1E91 BE0974313455 ECONOCOM GROUP D EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.06.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.06.2022The instrument 1E91 BE0974313455 ECONOCOM GROUP D EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.06.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 30.06.2022Das Instrument C70 BE0003883031 CIE ENT. CFE NAM. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.06.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.06.2022The instrument C70 BE0003883031 CIE ENT. CFE NAM. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.06.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 30.06.2022Das Instrument SQG CH0014284498 SIEGFRIED HL NA SF 21,2 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.06.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.06.2022The instrument SQG CH0014284498 SIEGFRIED HL NA SF 21,2 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.06.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 30.06.2022Das Instrument DTV FI0009801310 WITHSECURE CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.06.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.06.2022The instrument DTV FI0009801310 WITHSECURE CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.06.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 30.06.2022Das Instrument 6SD KYG236271055 SHELF DRILLING LTD EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.06.2022The instrument 6SD KYG236271055 SHELF DRILLING LTD EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 29.06.2022Das Instrument FAT1 AU000XINEAE8 THINKSMART LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.06.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.06.2022The instrument FAT1 AU000XINEAE8 THINKSMART LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.06.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 30.06.2022Das Instrument AT1 LU1673108939 AROUNDTOWN EO-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.06.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.06.2022The instrument AT1 LU1673108939 AROUNDTOWN EO-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.06.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 30.06.2022Das Instrument GYC LU0775917882 GRAND CITY PROPERT.EO-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.06.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.06.2022The instrument GYC LU0775917882 GRAND CITY PROPERT.EO-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.06.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 30.06.2022Das Instrument PGO SE0014684569 PROSTATYPE GENOMICS AB EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.06.2022The instrument PGO SE0014684569 PROSTATYPE GENOMICS AB EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 29.06.2022Das Instrument JLM0 CA4763391063 JERICHO ENERGY VENTURES EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.06.2022The instrument JLM0 CA4763391063 JERICHO ENERGY VENTURES EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 29.06.2022Das Instrument HVP0 BMG4600H1198 HOPSON DEV. (PB/L) HD-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.06.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.06.2022The instrument HVP0 BMG4600H1198 HOPSON DEV. (PB/L) HD-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.06.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 30.06.2022Das Instrument TG0 LU2424514904 KALERA S.A. EO 1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.06.2022The instrument TG0 LU2424514904 KALERA S.A. EO 1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 29.06.2022