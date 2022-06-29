Sapiens International Corporation: Sapiens Iberia Launches to Widen Offerings in Spain and Portugal

Move follows acquisition of Spanish Insurance vendor Cálculo in 2019 and will enable Sapiens to offer enhanced product offerings across the Iberian Peninsula

MADRID, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation, a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, announced today the launch of Sapiens Iberia. This is the next step in Sapiens' footprint in the Iberian market and will enable the offering of Sapiens complete insurance platform, with pre-integrated, low-code solutions and a cloud-first approach that accelerates customers' digital transformation.

Sapiens first entered the Iberian market with the acquisition of Cálculo in 2019, a leading vendor of insurance consulting and managed services. Established in 1966 with over 150 insurance experts and 25 insurance company customers in Spain, Cálculo's team of experts is one of the largest core insurance system teams in Spain. The acquisition of Cálculo enabled Sapiens to expand geographically, grow its customer base, add to a talented team of experts, and offer complementary capabilities and services to their portfolio.

"The launch of Sapiens Iberia sees us widen our global footprint and enables us to offer the core Sapiens expertise and suite of products across Spain and Portugal," said Tal Sharon, Sapiens President of Life & Pension and IPELS Divisions. "We are committed to focusing our efforts on providing the highest quality products and services to our customers and in addition to adding talent, we will continue investing in our insurance solutions to maintain our technological edge."

"The launch of Sapiens Iberia will offer the Iberian market access to Sapiens' innovative technology, global knowledge and extensive resources," said Diogo Moraes Sunyer, Sapiens Iberia. "We're excited for the future and are looking forward to creating new opportunities for employees, customers and prospects. Our solutions will enable the insurance industry in Iberia to become more integrated, agile and adaptive."

Sapiens offers insurers across property and casualty, workers compensation and life markets the most comprehensive set of solutions, from core to complementary, including Reinsurance, Financial & Compliance, Data & Analytics, Digital, and Decision Management. The company has followed a consistent strategy of expanding its global footprint through both organic and non-organic mergers and acquisitions. These strategic partnerships, along with the recruitment of the most talented people, has succinctly enabled Sapiens' to increase market share, enter new markets and increase its business.

