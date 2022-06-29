Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, June 28
[29.06.22]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|28.06.22
|IE00BN4GXL63
|12,352,000.00
|EUR
|0
|107,822,022.34
|8.7291
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|28.06.22
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|886,938.23
|87.9899
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|28.06.22
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|1,227,800.00
|EUR
|0
|119,803,226.85
|97.5755
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|28.06.22
|IE00BMDWWS85
|153,062.00
|USD
|0
|16,929,502.57
|110.6055
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|28.06.22
|IE00BN0T9H70
|102,229.00
|GBP
|0
|11,276,246.23
|110.3038
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|28.06.22
|IE00BKX90X67
|296,641.00
|EUR
|0
|32,194,590.83
|108.5305
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|28.06.22
|IE00BKX90W50
|34,159.00
|CHF
|0
|3,534,189.60
|103.4629
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|28.06.22
|IE000V6NHO66
|7,517,000.00
|EUR
|0
|65,464,932.76
|8.7089
