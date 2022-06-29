Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.06.2022
Breaking News! Kickt „Yumy Bear" die Konkurrenz aus den Shops?
WKN: A1J5GZ ISIN: SE0004840718 Ticker-Symbol: 3XV 
Stuttgart
29.06.22
08:07 Uhr
20,000 Euro
+0,440
+2,25 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
29.06.2022 | 09:08
70 Leser
XVIVO Perfusion AB: Conference Call on Interim Report

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2022 / XVIVO Perfusion AB (STO:XVIVO) (LSE:0RKL) (FRA:3XV)

Invitation to attend XVIVO's conference call regarding the presentation of the interim report January-June 2022. The presentation will be held in English.

Time: Wednesday, July 13 at 2.00 p.m. CET
Information regarding the conference can be found under the following link:
https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=3B5B0C20-D56D-45E1-925D-4EE0B1B472D9

Phone numbers to the conference:
Sweden: +46 856642651 PIN: 64438341#
UK: +44 3333000804 PIN: 64438341#
US: +1 6319131422 PIN: 64438341#
Conference name: XVIVO Interim Report Q2 2022

Participants from XVIVO:
Dag Andersson, CEO
Kristoffer Nordström, CFO

The press release for XVIVO's interim report January-June 2022 will be released on July 13, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. CET.

Before the conference call, slides will be available at the company web page, https://www.xvivoperfusion.com/corporate/financial-presentations/earnings-calls/

June 29, 2022
Gothenburg
XVIVO Perfusion AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Dag Andersson, CEO, +46 76 643 30 31, e-mail: dag.andersson@xvivogroup.com
Kristoffer Nordström, CFO, +46 73 519 21 64, e-mail: kristoffer.nordstrom@xvivogroup.com

About Us

Founded in 1998, XVIVO is the only medical technology company dedicated to extending the life of all major organs - so transplant teams around the world can save more lives. Our solutions allow leading clinicians and researchers to push the boundaries of transplantation medicine. XVIVO is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and has offices and research sites on two continents. The company is listed on Nasdaq and has the ticker symbol XVIVO. More information can be found on the website www.xvivogroup.com.

Attachments

Conference call on Interim Report

SOURCE: XVIVO Perfusion AB



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/706910/Conference-Call-on-Interim-Report

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
