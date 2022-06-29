Technology and consulting services provider helps P&C insurers accelerate innovation to drive operational excellence and enhance the customer experience

Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that Sopra Steria, a leader in consulting, digital services, and software development, has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Consulting alliance member at the Select level for the EMEA region.

With nearly 30 locations across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, Sopra Steria partners with P&C insurers to unlock business productivity through digital transformation. The company's customer-centric focus, scalable solutions, and expertise in Guidewire Cloud and Guidewire's suite of products including PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter enable insurers to gain speed, agility, and achieve new levels of performance.

Sopra Steria's extended team of Guidewire experts provides planning, deployment, and maintenance support, helping clients accelerate their digital journey, automating and streamlining processes.

"With Guidewire, Sopra Steria is improving the customer experience that P&C insurers deliver, and helping to enhance their business performance and value proposition," said Guillaume Steyer, Head of Insurance Business Unit, Sopra Steria. "Our agile solutions keep insurers at the forefront of innovation and better able to anticipate and respond to market developments to meet customers' ever-changing needs."

"We are thrilled to welcome Sopra Steria as a Select partner within our PartnerConnect program," said Lisa Walsh, Group Vice President, Global Consulting Alliances, Guidewire Software. "Sopra Steria is already delivering intelligent, proven solutions to P&C insurers that optimize business processes and agility, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration."

About Sopra Steria

Sopra Steria, a European leader in the field of technology, renowned for its consulting, digital services, and software development, helps its clients drive their digital transformation and obtain tangible and sustainable benefits. It provides end-to-end solutions to make large companies and organisations more competitive by combining in-depth knowledge of a wide range of business sectors and innovative technologies with a fully collaborative approach. Sopra Steria places people at the heart of everything it does and is committed to putting digital to work for its clients in order to build a positive future for all. With 47,000 employees in nearly 30 countries, the Group generated revenue of €4.7 billion in 2021. The world is how we shape it. Sopra Steria (SOP) is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment A) ISIN: FR0000050809. For more information, visit us at www.soprasteria.com.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect

Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partners provide consulting services such as business transformation and strategy, implementation, and related solution and delivery services. To date, Guidewire Consulting practices worldwide include 18,000+ consultants who have been trained or are experienced in Guidewire products. Guidewire PartnerConnect is an invitation-only program.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect please visit https://www.guidewire.com/partnerconnect.

About Guidewire

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ?We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 450 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

