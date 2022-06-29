A new report recommends a differential pricing mechanism for pumped-hydro energy storage (PHES) projects in pumping (off-peak operation) and generating mode (peak operation).From pv magazine India A new report by the Center for Study of Science, Technology and Policy (CSTEP) recommends a differential pricing mechanism for pumped-hydro energy storage (PHES) projects in India. The proposed pricing mechanism has different pumping and generation prices, instead of only generation-based energy charges. The report says developers can use profitable generation from the differential pricing mechanism ...

