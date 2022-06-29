DJ Lyxor MSCI Semiconductors ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Semiconductors ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc (SEMU LN) Lyxor MSCI Semiconductors ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jun-2022

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Semiconductors ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 28-Jun-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 19.9276

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1490462

CODE: SEMU LN

ISIN: LU1900066033

ISIN: LU1900066033 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SEMU LN

