Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
News des Tages: Hilton, Marriott, Ritz-Carlton – im Yumy-Bear-Rausch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XFSU ISIN: GB00BK1PKQ95 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIDELITY EUROPEAN TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIDELITY EUROPEAN TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
29.06.2022 | 10:16
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fidelity European Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

Fidelity European Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

PR Newswire

London, June 29

29 June 2022

Fidelity European Trust PLC ("the Company")

LEI: 549300UC0QPP7Y0W8056

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

The Company wishes to notify the market that the closed period of the Company in relation to its half-yearly results for the period ending 30 June 2022 will commence on 29 June 2022 (today) and is anticipated to end no sooner than 29 July 2022.

The Company confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a regulatory information service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this period.

Smita Amin

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
01737 836347

FIDELITY EUROPEAN TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.