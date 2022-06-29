DJ Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (CACX LN) Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jun-2022 / 10:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 28-Jun-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 61.3038

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 48140593

CODE: CACX LN

ISIN: FR0007052782

ISIN: FR0007052782 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CACX LN

June 29, 2022 04:05 ET (08:05 GMT)